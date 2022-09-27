The Jenin Battalion, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and also includes terrorists from other terrorist organizations, took responsibility for carrying out a shooting attack against an IDF mobile checkpoint at the northern entrance of the Palestinian Arab settlement of Jaba' Tuesday.

Last night, the organization took responsibility for shooting at an IDF force operating in Burkin, and the day before that for fighting against an IDF force operating in Nablus, during which firearms were discharged and explosive charges were thrown at the soldiers.

In recent months, armed battalions have been established in the northern Samaria region whose role is to monitor the activities of the IDF forces, to place terrorist forces, blockades and explosive charges on the outskirts of Arab cities, to shoot at IDF soldiers during their operational activities in Arab cities and to carry out shooting and explosive attacks on the main traffic routes and near Jewish settlements.