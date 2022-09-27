The unity of the Jewish-nationalist camp in the face of the split in the Arab parties (which may turn out to be a game-changer in the upcoming elections) is much more significant than just politics. The unending media spin is that the circuitousness of the elections is because the Israeli public is irreparably divided, and therefore the only way out of the mess is by giving up the basic values of the Jewish state (they launder this with the words "statehood and responsibility").

The truth is much simpler: among Israel's Jewish public there is a clear and absolute majority in favor of national and traditional identity, the whirlpool is due to the introduction of the Arab public into the equation. Now it becomes clear that this is not a cohesive public but a collection of various ethnic clans at odds within themselves (incidentally, the division in the lie known as the "Palestinian people" is much broader).

The verses in the Torah reading of Nitzavim which we read just this past Shabbat ‘You are standing’ are quite clear: "You are standing today, all of you, before the Lord your God... every man of Israel [, your children, your wives]… to enter into the covenant of the Lord".

In order to make a covenant with God, it is necessary that everyone of Israel be here, the Torah says. What is the definition of "everyone"? The verses continue: "…with he who is here with us standing today before the Lord our God and with he who is not here with us today". In other words, the definition of "Israeli unity" is not necessarily the consent of all citizens of the state in a particular generation, but the measure of the connection to the eternal Jewish ethos and tradition. For this, thank God, there is a clear majority that is only growing.

This is the covenant that we are going to enter into with the Lord at the beginning of the New Year

The bad will pass.

The good will prevail.

With God's help.