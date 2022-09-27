As part of Israel’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and its unique experience in rehabilitating wounded and amputated people in Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promoted an initiative with the Ministry of Health to receive and rehabilitate up to twenty injured people and amputatees in Israel for medical care in a variety of hospitals specializing in rehabilitation. The first two injured individuals arrived at Sheba Medical Center in recent days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs designated millions of shekels worth of funding for this initiative and transferred the funds to the Ministry of Health to assist the hospitals that will receive the wounded. Each injured individual will be assigned to the appropriate medical institution best suited to care for the nature of the injury and provide rehabilitation, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

This effort is part of Israel’s ongoing commitment to continue to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said: “The State of Israel has extensive experience in rehabilitating injured people and amputatees. We have excellent medical teams and hospitals that have opened their doors and hearts to Ukraine’s injured. The State of Israel will continue to assist Ukraine and its citizens. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured”.