Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas phoned President Isaac Herzog tonight, at the end of the Jewish holiday of Rosh HaShanah, to wish him and the citizens of Israel a happy new year.

In their conversation, President Herzog underscored the need to maintain and promote neighborly relations between their nations and the importance of joint activities to ensure calm and to stop violence and extremist forces.

Both leaders expressed their hope that in the coming year, civil and security cooperation will be enhanced and quiet and security will be restored.