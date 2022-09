Rabbi Michal David Rozovsky, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Vilkomer Yeshiva in Ashdod, collapsed while delivering a lecture to his students during the first night of Rosh Hashanah.

Medical teams were called to the scene and performed prolonged resuscitation operationson the rabbi. After forty minutes, his condition was stabilized and he was able to be evacuated to Assuta Hospital in serious condition.

The family has asked the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Michal Dovid Ben Esther,\.