1,083 Jews went up to pray on the Temple Mount over the two days of Rosh Hashanah and on the eve of the holiday. This is twice as much as last year, when 572 Jews ascended the Temple Mount on the Jewish New Year.

On the two days of the holiday itself, 656 Jews prayed on the Temple Mount, exactly twice as many as last year when 328 Jews prayed at the site, which is the holiest in Judaism.

427 Jews ascended the Temple Mount to pray on the eve of Rosh Hashanah

Many Muslims barricaded themselves on the Temple Mount inside the mosque and shot fireworks from it. The police, who were prevented from entering the mosque to take them out, brought the Jews into the Temple Mount on the regular holiday route under greatly increased security, under the command of the district commander Doron Turgeman who was himself in the area on both days of the holiday. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was also present at the scene.

It was also reported that these are publications whose purpose is to mislead the public and cause escalation, and that incitement of this kind should not be listened to. The security forces also stated that there is no change in the practice that has existed for many years at the Temple Mount in the context of Muslim prayers or visits by Israelis and tourists to the site.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the occasion of the Rosh Hashanahholiday and wished him a happy new year. The two also discussed the security situation in Judea and Samaria and the strengthening of security coordination. The last conversation between the two was at their meeting in Mokta in Ramallah two months ago.