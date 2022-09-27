Mexican police raided a local immigration facility near the border with Guatemala on Friday and arrested 17 members of the "Lev Tahor" sect.

During the raid, 26 cult members were found in the compound. Two of them, a Canadian citizen and an Israeli citizen, were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offenses punishable by about 20 years in prison.

Yisrael Amir, who escaped the sect a few years ago, and several members of his family, participated in the raid to identify his 3-year-old son, his sister and his brother who are still members of the sect. Yisrael's son was located at the scene and he was taken to Israel by his father.

Two other wanted persons were not found and according to testimonies, they left with another group of friends about two days before the raid. Five others were detained on the spot and are expected to be deported for illegal stay, and the rest of the people who stayed at the compound were transferred to the compound of the Mexican Ministry of Welfare, where they are expected to stay for four days.