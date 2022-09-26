Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed the contribution of Jewish communities to Canada, in a statement he issued on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Sunday.

“Tonight, at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah,” said Trudeau.

“This celebration marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and the 10-day High Holidays period, ending in Yom Kippur. The New Year is an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year, and to look forward with renewed optimism and hope. To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities will come together with loved ones to share traditional foods like apples dipped in honey, pray at the sound of the shofar, and exchange best wishes for the year ahead.”

“Rosh Hashanah is also an opportunity to recognize and learn more about the many contributions Jewish communities have made, and continue to make, to Canada. Jewish Canadians help build a better Canada every day. Our government will always stand up for Jewish communities and against hatred and antisemitism wherever and whenever it exists. Canada is a place where diversity and inclusion thrive and where everyone should always be able to practice their traditions and take pride in their identity, free from fear or intimidation,” said Trudeau.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah a healthy, peaceful, and sweet New Year. Shana Tova U’metuka!” concluded the Canadian Prime Minister.

On Friday, Trudeau shared on his Twitter account a video of his visit to the Ottawa Jewish Community School, where he met students ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

“To those who were making cards, to those who were dipping apples in honey, and to everyone else we ran into: Shana Tova! Here’s to a sweet and healthy New Year,” he wrote.

