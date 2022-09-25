סרט ברכבת לאומן חגי קירמאיר

Jewish pilgrims making their way by train to the city of Uman, Ukraine, to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on Rosh Hashanah, were subjected to an antisemitic cartoon on the train.

The cartoon depicts several Jewish characters in stereotypical fashion with oversized noses, similar to classic antisemitic depictions of Jewish people.

Thousands of Breslov hasidim have gone to Uman despite warnings from the Ukrainian, Israeli, and American government's that they stay away due to the ongoing war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.