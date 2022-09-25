About 38,000 worshipers participated in the recitation of the Rosh Hashanah selichot prayers at the Western Wall plaza Saturday night.

The multitudes crowded the Western Wall plaza from one hour after the end of Shabbat until the main selichot prayers which began after midnight and continued throughout the night.

The Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon, the Commander of the Jerusalem District of the Police Chief Doron Turgeman and the CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Fund Mordechai Eliav took part in the event.

The ceremony was broadcast live on huge screens in various places throughout the Western Wall plaza and even on the walls of the Old City, to allow many thousands of worshipers who were unable to reach the plaza itself to watch the event.

credit: דוברות הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

