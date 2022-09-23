A deadly night on the roads: A 40-year-old man was killed overnight Thursday after his vehicle collided with a pole on Highway 65 near the Iron interchange.

A baby girl just a few weeks old was moderately injured in the accident, and two other people were lightly injured. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated them to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera for treatment.

Earlier, a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he slipped on Hayarkon Street in Tel Aviv, under Atarim Square.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead.

Another accident occurred in Ashkelon, where a 14-year-old boy was moderately injured in a collision between a car and an ATV.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in the city.