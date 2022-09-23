Tonight we heard a speech full of weakness, defeat and surrender.

After the right-wing government led by me removed the Palestinian state from the global agenda, after we brought four historic peace agreements with Arab countries that bypassed the Palestinian veto, Lapid is bringing the Palestinians back to the forefront of the world stage and putting Israel right into the Palestinian pit. Lapid has already said in the past that he is ready to "evacuate 90,000 Israelis to establish a Palestinian state". Now he intends to give them a state of terror in the heart of the country, a state that will threaten us all.

So I'm letting you know, Lapid: I and my friends will not allow this. We will not allow the establishment of Hamastan on the border of Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva and Netanya. We will not return Israel to the Oslo disaster. Lapid endangers our future and our existence both on the Palestinian issue and on the Iranian issue.

While Iran rushes to a nuclear agreement that endangers the very existence of the State of Israel, Lapid does nothing. For more than a year he has been asleep at the wheel. Unlike us, Lapid did not fight against Iran in the US Congress, in the American media, in the US Senate. He didn't do anything.

We will return to Israel a strong government that will prevent a Palestinian state, stop Iran, restore national honor and bring Israel back to the world status it had and which you so deserve. I wish you all a happy and safe new year.