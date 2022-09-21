Jerusalem District Court Judge Eli Abarbanel sentenced a terrorist who attacked a Jew at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem about a year and a half ago, breaking his nose and glasses and damaging his bicycle, to 33 months in prison.

In addition, the terrorist received six-months probation for three years and he is required to compensate the victim in the amount of NIS 20,000.

In May 2021, a Jew was attacked while riding on his bicycle at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, while several people, including the terrorist and another defendant, were cleaning the street with mops and brooms. When the terrorist noticed the victim, he hit him with his wiper stick and the victim fell off his bike. The victim tried to run away, but the terrorist chased him with the broom in his hand and hit him again and again.

After the victim fell to the floor, the terrorist and several others attacked him. He suffered a broken nose and his glasses and helmet were damaged. The terrorist who carried out the attack was arrested and imprisoned in Rimon prison and has now been sentenced.

The terrorist remains unnamed because he was a minor at the time of the attack. As part of a plea agreement, he was convicted of racially motivated crimes of an act of terrorism, serious injury under aggravating circumstances, and intentionally damaging property.

Attorney Haim Bleicher, from the Honenu organization representing the Jew, responded to the sentence: "This is a serious, anti-Semitic and life-threatening lynch attack. Given the existing jurisprudence of minor terrorists for this type of event, the outcome of this trial represents a certain achievement regarding the period of imprisonment and criminal compensation. We thank the District Attorney's Office for its work. In any case, we believe that the existing level of punishment is not enough to deter such crimes and it is necessary to apply much stricter punishment even with the terrorist is a minor."