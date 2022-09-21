Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday, during his diplomatic visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Lapid noted that he expects that the Secretary-General will act to rectify the discriminatory treatment of Israel at the United Nations, in particular stopping the activity of the Commission of Inquiry.

The Prime Minister and Secretary-General also discussed the fight against antisemitism and ways in which it is possible to act to reduce it.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the common need for western countries to fight terrorism.