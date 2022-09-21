אליאב זוהר בגמר הכוכב הבא באדיבות המצלם

Eliav Zohar, son of Likud MK Miki Zohar, is the winner of the finals of the Channel 12 television show “Rising Star” (Hakochav Haba in Hebrew), an Israeli interactive reality singing competition, which took place on Tuesday.

The winner of the musical reality show receives one million shekels intended for the promotion of his musical career.

Zohar, who performed two songs during the finals, won 41% of the votes. Nofia Yedidya came in second with 36% of the votes, Meitav Sherman finished third with 23% of the votes, and Libi Panker came in fourth.