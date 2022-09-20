Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Roffe visited the village of Ramat Arbel in northern Israel which is scheduled to be evicted in the coming days by the Israel Land Authority.

MK Roffe told the residents that she doesn't think that the evacuees need to point out the fact that only meters away there's an illegal Arab farm that didn't receive an eviction order. "I want a village here, that's the goal, you didn't just come here to live in caravans, you came here to settle the Land of Israel and the Galilee."

She added that "the state of Israel is a Jewish, Zionist, and democratic state that needs to preserve its holdings on the land. We have a right to our land. That's the outlook."

When the residents asked what can be done to stop the eviction, the MK answered that she will send a letter to the prime minister and will check with the appropriate authorities.

She also stated that she will report on the situation to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman who sent her to talk to the residents. "That's our outlook at Yisrael Beytenu. I will ask the prime minister to delay the eviction so we can see how to get to our goal at the end, which is to build the town of Ramat Arbel."

Last week Israel National News spoke with Bilah Erlich, one of the residents of the young village. She said that the state issued eviction orders while ignoring the Arab family that illegally built next door.

"They started discussing the construction of the village 20 years ago, it received one permit and began to plan, but then it all got stuck. There was also an attempt by environmentalists to stop construction but we overcame that too," says Erlich.

The village itself currently houses two families, and Erlich says that people visit daily and she constantly gets calls from people who are interested in joining the community, but by direction of the local council head, they are keeping things small.