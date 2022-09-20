While former prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu is taking care not to show too much excitement over the recent crisis within the Arab parties, Shas is already certain that the right will win the 61 seats required to form a government.

According to MK Yoav Ben-Tzur, who serves as secretary to the party's Council of Torah Sages, after the elections, there will be no need to join forces with Benny Gantz.

"There won't be a need for it and we won't get there," the MK said in an interview with Radio Kol Hai. We see the enthusiasm of the people in the field. The public understands what a difficult year it was and they don't want to go back to it. We appreciate Netanyahu and we'll only go with him. There won't even be a need to include Gantz. We'll bring more than 61. Especially now that we see the rift on the left and between the Arabs."

He added: "The left thinks that anti-haredi campaigns will help them pass the electoral threshold. I want to tell them that that time has passed. People understand that haredim are not a burden but an advantage to Israel and they contribute a lot to its economy. Most of the public thinks that the state of Israel should have a Jewish character. That's what gives us the right to be here."

MK Ben-Tzur also discussed his party's campaign: "Over the past few weeks we held up a mirror in front of the public and the government, so they can see what a painful and ruthless reality we live in. Families can't afford to celebrate the holidays. Since Deri raised the minimum wage it hasn't changed, only the prices went up.

Deri promised that the next government will appropriate 10 million NIS for food stamps. We want to take people out of poverty."