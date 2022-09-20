Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Judea and Samaria Division today together with Head of the Planning and Multi-Domain Force Buildup Directorate Maj. Gen. Yaakov Banjo, Commander of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, and Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen Avi Bluth.

Minister Benny Gantz conducted a tour of the division and held a dialogue with commanders and soldiers serving in the area. He applauded the troops for their activities in face of security challenges, particularly in the recent period that has seen an increase in terror attacks in the area.

Gantz said: “I have completed a tour of the Judea and Samaria division, against a backdrop of increased counterterrorism operations. Over the past several months we have apprehended and thwarted over a thousand terrorists."

"I spoke with the commanders in the area and conveyed my personal appreciation as well as the appreciation of all Israeli citizens for their operations. I emphasized that our troops have full freedom of action in counterterrorism activities and highlighted the need to operate in a determined, focused and responsible manner in facing complex security challenges. I know that we have someone [our troops] to trust. We will operate in a determined manner against terrorism, while preventing harm to the routine lives and economic activities of those who are innocent.

"I would like to be clear: We will put our hands on anyone who rises to kill us – anytime and anywhere. The perpetrators of terrorism harm the Palestinian people, their livelihoods and the ability to promote their common interests. We will continue operating as deemed necessary,” Gantz said.