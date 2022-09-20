The president of Ariel University, Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld, resigned from his post on Tuesday.

An official statement from the university states: "Ariel University painfully received Prof. Shoenfeld's announcement regarding his decision to end his term as university president."

Prof. Shoenfeld is a specialist in internal medicine and an immunologist. In 2018, he established the innovative Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases at Sheba Medical Center which was the first of its kind. In addition, he founded research labs at Belinson and Saroka hospitals.

Throughout his career, Prof. Shoenfeld published numerous studies and papers and developed theories that are attributed directly to him. Shoenfeld published and wrote around 65 study books on medicine for students and the general public, including the Israeli Encyclopedia of Medicine, which was written by 1200 doctors and contains approximately 5000 articles.