Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire on an Israeli military base in Samaria Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred at the Salem base in northern Samaria, when terrorists fire multiple shots at the base, hitting a dirt road inside the complex.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Israeli Border Police officers stationed at the base reported hearing the gun shots. Military investigators later found multiple bullet impacts in a dirt road.

IDF soldiers and Border Police officers were dispatched to conduct searches of the surrounding area in an effort to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the shooting.

Overnight, IDF forces working in conjunction with Border Police officers and Shin Bet agents carried out raids across Judea and Samaria, as part of Israel’s ongoing effort to crackdown on terror.

Eight wanted terrorists were arrested in the raids.

Rioters hurled stones at soldiers during the arrests, leaving one soldier lightly injured.