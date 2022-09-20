In an effort to strengthen the sense of security in the area after a wave of terrorism, on Tuesday morning Samaria residents patrolled the stretch of Route 60 which runs through the Arab village of Hawara.

The residents who carry pistols intend on carrying out the civilian patrols by car every night on the route that leads to multiple Jewish towns through the Arab village of Hawara. The residents will patrol in shifts between 2:00 AM - 6:00 AM.

A message that was sent to the residents of the area stated: "The objective of the patrols is not to replace the IDF! But rather to cause the political and security authorities to wake up and understand that if they don't do their jobs, we'll have to."

The decision to carry out the nightly patrols was made at an emergency meeting between local rabbis, local council head Yossi Dagan, community chairpeople and secretaries, emergency team heads, the local council security chief, and community security personnel.

"We'll be honest: the current political situation makes it difficult to substantial change the security policy in the area," the message to the residents stated. "The local council head is constantly working through political means and through the media, but as expected, it's difficult for politicians to make complex security decisions during an election cycle."

The message concludes: "However, we don't have the privilege of being able to let up. The security of the area's residents is the basis and the key to normal life here, to growth, and development. We demand that anything that will be done by the military and politicians in a month from now when there are victims is done already now."