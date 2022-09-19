One man was wounded at the Israeli-Syrian border Monday morning, after IDF forces opened fire on a group of suspects spotted at Israel’s security fence.

The incident occurred in the southern Golan Heights, at the Israeli border fence near the Syrian frontier, when Israeli military lookouts spotted four individuals hurling unidentified objects over the barrier into Israeli territory.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene, crossing the border fence while remaining on the Israeli side of the frontier.

While attempting to apprehend and arrest the suspects, the soldiers opened fire, leaving one suspect wounded in the upper torso. It is unclear if the suspect was armed.

The suspect is listed in critical condition, and was treated on the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat (Safed).

No injuries were reported among the Israeli security forces.

Israeli security officials suspect the four men spotted at the border had been attempting to carry out a terror attack.

Security officials are examining the objects thrown over the border fence.