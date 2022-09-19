The IDF detained a 17-year-old Arab on suspicion of violently assaulting a Jewish youth near the Cotton Merchant's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Jew was lightly wounded, suffering from cuts and lacerations to his face from a glass bottle that the Arab hit him with, breaking it on his head. MDA medics provided medical treatment to the victim before transferring him to Sha'arei Tzedek Medical Center in the capital.

According to one of the reports, the Arab beat the youth with a broomstick, hitting him on all parts of his body. The police investigation is still underway.