Israel's negotiating team engaged in talks regarding the maritime border with Lebanon is examining the option of having the security cabinet secretly approve the agreement before it can be presented to the public, according to a source with close knowledge of the matter who revealed the story to Israel Hayom.

According to government regulations, when an international agreement is signed with a foreign country, the minister who drafted the agreement must place it before the Knesset for a period of two weeks. It is then submitted to the government for approval. However, in special cases, regulations allow the relevant minister to avoid disclosing the agreement to the public while having it approved by the political-security cabinet.

"The prime minister may determine, for special reasons related to state security and/or its foreign relations, that a certain international treaty will be brought for approval before the ministerial committee for national security, instead of the government," states section 10F of the regulations.

According to the sources who spoke to Israel Hayom, the political echelon is also examining the possibility of defining the procedure for dividing up the border as, "creating a border" and not as "determining a border", with the aim of avoiding the need to approve the agreement with the help of a national referendum.