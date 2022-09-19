IDF soldiers on Sunday afternoon arrested three armed Palestinian Arab suspects as they tried to cross the seam area near the Baqa crossing in northern Samaria.

IDF lookouts identified the two suspects. Troops who were rushed to the scene arrested the two suspects. A Carlo type weapon was found in the bag of one of the infiltrators.

The seized weapons and the arrested suspects were transferred to security forces for further interrogation.

After additional searches in the area, IDF soldiers arrested another suspect who was handed over to security forces for further interrogation.