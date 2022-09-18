Dear Jewish People,

Now we are up from shiva, but it still feels like my husband’s murder couldn’t possibly be real. It was just over a week ago he was here, taking the kids to school, learning in the beis midrash. Now we leave shiva and “move on” but how can we? How could we ever move forward after losing him so suddenly… and so violently.

I am starting to look for jobs. I’ve been a stay-at-home Mom for my entire marriage and I’m so scared, I don’t know where to start. But what other choice do I have? Avraham was the rock of this family, and he supported us. How can I take care of 10 kids without him?

Shabbat hurt. Sitting at the table without him there. No one had any appetite to eat the little food we had. My stomach hurts thinking of the future. I am praying that we will get the help we need. I don’t know how we will survive without it.

Faiga Anshin

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE ANSHIN FAMILY