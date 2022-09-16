Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrived at the Knesset on Thursday to submit to the Central Elections Committee the slate of the Yesh Atid party for the 25th Knesset, headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The slate is made up of 47% women, three of them in the top five spots. The slate includes two former IDF generals, two former police superintendents and a former deputy head of the Mossad. Also, of the first 36 spots on the Yesh Atid slate for the Knesset, 40% define themselves as traditional or religious.

Minister Barbivai said, "Proud to be part of a winning team that represents the diversity of Israeli society. It has the largest female representation, residents of periphery and center, religious and secular, representatives of communities and sectors. A team that has demonstrated over the years significant public action and leads the action in the Knesset and the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, we will continue to maintain Israel as a Jewish and democratic state for a prosperous egalitarian society."

Minister Elharrar said, "While Netanyahu is paving the way for the extremists and the dark to the Knesset and merging slates only for his personal benefit, today we submitted the best and most valuable slate that will protect the country and the values ​​that are important to all of us under the leadership of Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The stronger and larger Yesh Atid is, so we will be able to protect democracy and continue to protect it from those who seek to destroy it."