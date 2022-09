The official Twitter account of Channel 12 News (N12) was hacked on Thursday evening with its profile picture changed to that of a Canadian-Russian software engineer named Vitalik Buterin.

The company said, "A short time ago, the news company's Twitter page was hacked. We are working with Twitter Israel and we have reported to them and the relevant professional bodies - and we have asked for their quick treatment and investigation of the source of the breach.''