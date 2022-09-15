Weekly Torah Study: Ki Tavo



It's easy to believe in G-d when times are good.

And it's tough to believe in G-d when times are hard.

But without the difficult times maybe we take the good time for granted. To see G-d in the picture, everywhere, in good times and in bad, that's the secret to the longevity of the Jews, and to living our lives to the fullest.

Is this the reason why parashat Ki Tavo contains a seemingly endless list of rebukes should Israel stray? To teach us that as bad as things can get, G-d is always with us, and better times will come?





Weekly Torah Study: Ki Tavo