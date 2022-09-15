A 20-year-old man was moderately injured in a shooting attack that took place this evening in the Carmel settlement in southern Mount Hebron.

The terrorist who infiltrated the settlement and carried out the attack managed to escape. IDF forces and members of the settlement's standby squad are looking for him. The Home Front Command called on residents to shut themselves in their homes and lock their doors.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to the wounded and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva while he was fully conscious with gunshot wounds.

MDA Paramedic Elad Pass said: "The victim, about 18 years old, was fully conscious, with bullet wounds to his upper body. He was talking and communicating with us. We took him into the MICU while treating him and conveyed him to hospital in moderate but stable condition. Large numbers of MDA teams are on scene and prepared to provide treatment to anyone in need."

The Mount Hebron Regional Council stated: "The details of the reports from the settlement of Carmel are under review. As far as is known there is an injured person, it is not clear what exactly. Currently, the emergency department has been put on alert for any scenario.''