A group of leading religious Zionist rabbis sent a letter to the leaders of the religious public school system regarding the transgender child who has been studying in the boys class at a religious school in Givat Shmuel.

The rabbis state in their letter: "The girl must be placed in the girls' class. We must be careful not to harm her and to treat her with patience."

"The Halacha does not recognize artificial changes and forbids this behavior and the dressing of a boy as a girl or a girl as a boy," write the religious Zionist rabbis. "Therefore, the girl must join a girls' class. The role of a religious school is to observe the Halacha and act according to it."

It is appropriate, the rabbis write, "to be careful of harming that girl. One must help her with patience, to recognize the identity in which she was created. Imaginations do not change reality, the wonderful creation, as G-d created her as a girl and with the right to grow up as a woman and a mother."

"In the public atmosphere in which we find ourselves, it is said even more strongly: Blessed are we, how good it is that we follow the path of the Torah, which protects us from erroneous ideas and enlightens our eyes to recognize the straight path."

At the end of their letter, the rabbis state that initially it would have been appropriate to handle this matter in private and in a personal conversation with the girl's family, "but since the problem is in the public domain there is no escape from addressing it in an authorized public way."

The letter is signed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Chaim Steiner, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Rabbi Ya'akov Filber, Rabbi Isser Klonsky, Rabbi Aryeh Stern, Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.

A previous report on Channel 12 News had alleged that the decision made by the local inspector of state-religious schools, to allow the girl to pass herself off as a boy in class, was taken following a consultation with Rabbi Ariel, who is considered one of the foremost poskim (decisors of Jewish law) in the Religious-Zionist community. The girl is apparently undergoing what is sometimes referred to as a "gender reassignment process."

The Education Ministry itself claimed that, "The policies and decisions on this issue were made by the state-religious system together with professionals along with central figures in Religious Zionism, including Rabbi Yaakov Ariel."