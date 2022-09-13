The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has partnered with Europe’s Moishe House to combat antisemitism through educational programs for young adults.

The initiative will train participants to “more deeply understand and effectively respond to antisemitism.”

The programs, which will continue through 2023, will be led by experienced Jewish educators in 11 European countries to help young leaders address antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, alongside “tools to address stereotypes, prejudice, hate speech and bias incidents.”

“Bringing ADL’s antisemitism education to Europe’s Moishe House communities fosters the resilience and strengthens the knowledge and confidence of Jewish young adults in multiple communities to respond to the reality of everyday antisemitism,” ADL Associate Director for European Affairs Dalia Grinfeld said.

"This partnership provides an opportunity to lean on the expertise of the ADL,” Moishe House CEO David Cygielman said. “With antisemitism continuing to be a global issue, it is critical that young adult leaders are developing the skills to understand how to address this issue and concern in their Jewish communities.”

The programs will run in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.