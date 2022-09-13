Representing the State of Israel, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will fly to the United Kingdom on Sunday, 18 September, to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to express condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, and the British people.

During the two-day visit, President Herzog will attend the reception hosted by King Charles III for heads of state and royal families attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The President will also file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying-in-state. On Monday, the President will represent Israel at the Queen's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey alongside other world leaders, paying respects to the Royal Family and the British people.