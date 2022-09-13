The Yamina party has agreed Tuesday to run on a joint list with the Jewish Home.

Interior Minister and Yamina chief Ayelet Shaked signed the agreement with Jewish Home list chairman and Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny Tuesday morning, with the deal set to be approved by the Jewish Home’s central committee.

Under the agreement signed by Shaked and Brodny, the two parties will run under the Jewish Home’s name in the coming election, using the letter ‘Bet’ for its ballot slips.

Yamina will receive the first, third, fifth, and sixth places on the joint ticket – with Shaked leading the slate – while the Jewish Home will be given the second, fourth, and seventh positions.

“I am happy that we managed to rebuild the Religious Zionist home for the responsible Israeli Right,” Shaked said after the deal was signed. “We will work together to form a broad and stable right-wing government.”

Brodny lauded Shaked for her concessions prior to reaching the agreement, which included dissolving her previous deal with the centrist Derekh Eretz faction, which had been a barrier to the Jewish Home’s alliance with Yamina.

“I praise Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked for making the push towards this alliance. The deal we have signed marks a new beginning for the National Religious public and the Israeli Right.”

Recent polls showed the Yamina faction failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset. The most recent poll by Ma’agar Mohot found the party receiving just 0.9% of the vote.