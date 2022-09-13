The birthday celebration is part of IFCJ’s “With Dignity and Fellowship” program, committed to providing for elderly Israelis who don’t have a local support network to assist them as they age. The program promises practical support of weekly food deliveries, medicines, and more, for the remainder of their years.

The celebrants represented a cross-section of Israeli society, including newer and older immigrants. Among them is Nyosya Bandurenski, a Holocaust survivor who moved to Israel 22 years ago from Ukraine. During the war, after her husband was drafted into the Soviet army, Nyosa, then pregnant with her first son, was forced to flee into Siberia where she suffered through the bitter cold and famine for many long months. Her husband was killed in battle and never got to see his son.

As she enjoyed her birthday cake, Nyosa said, “Just a month ago I came down with corona and I’m still not feeling strong. This party makes me very happy to be here and gives me the strength to carry on. It’s so encouraging to know that people like me are being remembered and I thank all the people from the Fellowship who are always staying in touch with me and celebrating these types of special occasions.”

Nina Cohen, whose 100th birthday fell on the day of the party, was born in Egypt and speaks four languages; Hebrew, Arabic, Italian and French. Following the chaos of World War II and a series of anti-Semitic attacks launched against the Jewish community in the subsequent years, Nina moved with her family to the newly-born State of Israel in 1949.

“My parents came here when there was nothing,” she said of the transit camp her family moved to upon arrival. “They were true pioneers and built this land with their bare hands.”

In May 2021, Nina’s home in Ashkelon suffered a direct missile strike and she was hospitalized for shock.

“It was a huge miracle that we were in the house but got out alive,” she recalled. “All the windows shattered and the house shook and was filled with smoke but God was looking out for us. Our downstairs neighbor was killed and I can still hear her husband screaming for help.”

“The IFCJ supports 56,000 elderly members of Israeli society through multiple programs in locations all around the country, 18,000 of which are part of the With Dignity and Fellowship program,” said Yael Eckstein, President of the IFCJ. “Through our financial, practical and social support, we are honored and driven to providing essential food and medicine, companionship, and social activities to this valued community for as many years as they live. We will not abandon them. It’s our great honor and pride to be able to learn from them, respect them, and celebrate with them in honor of their incredible lives and contributions.”

With Dignity and Fellowship is a program of the IFCJ helping more than 18,000 Israelis over the age of 80, including 8,000 Holocaust survivors, with a wide variety of social and practical services in 54 municipalities all across the country.