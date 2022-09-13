Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that the escalation of Israel's security activities in the Palestinian Authority is a recipe for a "big explosion fueled by Israel, on its various parties, as election propaganda."

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that "the world needs to wake up and see what Israel is doing to our oppressed occupied people and stop the aggression", stressing that "our people are steadfast, and will not surrender until the occupation is defeated."

Commenting on the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Oslo Accords, Shtayyeh claimed that "Israel violated and even canceled most of the terms of the agreements signed with us, and this matter urges us to stop and examine it."

"Israel claims to the world that it wants to strengthen the status of the (Palestinian) Authority, but it is continuously working to collapse the Authority and damage its institutions," he charged.

In a direct message to Israel, Shtayyeh said the Palestinians are not interested in the strengthening of the PA, but in realizing their rights, in ending the "occupation", in implementing the decisions of international institutions, and they will not accept the continuation of Israeli "aggression".

Shtayyeh also demanded an end to the “siege” of the Gaza Strip, the “settlement” and the "aggression" directed against eastern Jerusalem.