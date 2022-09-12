A suspected terrorist was caught by students at a yeshiva in a Mount Hebron Jewish community Monday night.

The incident occurred at the Neta Yeminach yeshiva in the community of Givat Eshtemoa The suspect is reportedly a wanted man.

Uri Bertfeld, director of the yeshiva, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva: "The guys from the yeshiva caught him on the outskirts of the hill and saved Givat Eshtemoa. They caught a Palestinian terrorist and prevented a major attack."

"One of the guys recognized a suspicious figure, called him to stop, called the forces. The yeshiva students are partners together with the IDF forces in the search of the hill."

"According to what I know from the security forces, this is not an innocent person, but a person who did not just come here. He knew exactly where he was going. We thank G-d that a major disaster was avoided here.

"Currently, searches are being carried out for a possible weapon that he threw away as he started to run away."