Prime Minister Lapid met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a delegation of Holocaust survivors at the Villa Vanessa, where SS officer and one of the architects of the Final Solution, Reinhard Heydrich announced plans to exterminate European Jewry on January 20, 1942. Lapid told the survivors that they were the real victors over Nazi Germany.

"The chancellor is hosting you to ask for your forgiveness," began Lapid. "We are here to say we have won," he stated.

Lapid described his feelings at seeing German soldiers at the chancellor's office and told the survivors that he remembered his father, himself a Holocaust survivor and former Knesset member, telling him about German soldiers knocking on the door of his house and taking away his grandfather who would never return.

The Chancellor also spoke at the event. "This is a horrible place. The job of passing on the story [of the Holocaust] to future generations is our biggest responsibility," he told the survivors. "The educational work that takes place here is extremely important. Our mission is to continue this endeavor," added Scholz.

"We have seen shocking [crimes] taking place in Ukraine, and Germany is providing asylum to those in need," said the Chancellor in reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and comparisons it has drawn to the Holocaust. "We must maintain our human image," he concluded.

After the conclusion of WWII, Russian and American troops occupying Berlin temporarily stayed at the "Villa Vanessa" after which it served as an educational center of the German Social Democratic Party.

After years of efforts, the villa was finally converted into a memorial site in the early 1990s.

Thousands of youths frequent the villa on a yearly basis to learn about the Nazi attempt to exterminate European Jewry.