Former US President Donald Trump was supportive of an attempt to remove his son-in-law Jared Kushner from having control over his 2020 campaign and replace him with Stephen Bannon, claims a new book by former Trump aide Peter Navarro.

Navarro in the book, obtained by The Guardian, describes the plan as a “coup d’état,” but notes the change never occurred because Kushner refused.

“And that was that. And the rest is a catastrophic strategic failure history,” Navarro wrote, according to the quotes published by The Guardian.

The book, titled “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back”, is scheduled to be released later this month, according to The Hill.

Navarro writes that Trump, while supportive of the move, feared “family troubles if [he] himself had to deliver the bad news to … the father of his grandchildren,” so he did not bring up the subject with Kushner.

Instead, the President asked Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus, a prominent GOP donor, to tell Kushner, the book says.

Kushner initially skipped a call from Marcus and then later told him that “things were fine with the campaign, there was no way he was stepping down and, in effect, Bernie Marcus and his big moneybags could go pound sand,” according to Navarro’s account.

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The news website noted that Navarro has lashed out at Kushner in the past. After Kushner revealed in his book that he was treated for thyroid cancer while serving in the White House, Navarro said during a Newsmax interview that the revelation “came out of nowhere” and accused Kushner of trying to get “sympathy to try to sell his book.”