A seven-year-old girl died Sunday evening, after she drowned in a jacuzzi in a vacation home in northern Israel.

The incident occurred in the predominantly Druze town of Yarka in the Galilee Sunday evening.

The girl was pulled from the water unconscious, and emergency first responders called to the scene.

MDA first responders treated the girl on the scene before evacuating her in critical condition to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. Emergency first responders continued their resuscitation attempts during the ambulance ride.

Doctors at the hospital were forced to declare the girl dead.

"I was really close to the scene," MDA first responders Hatayib Shahada said. "When I got to the vacation house, I saw a girl about seven years old unconscious next to the jacuzzi. She had no pulse and wasn't breathing, while her family members were attempting to perform basic resuscitation techniques based on instructions from MDA's 101 call center."

"Immediately, I began to perform advanced resuscitation techniques, along with the intensive care team that arrived quickly at the scene. The resuscitation attempts continued also during the evacuation to the hospital."