Israel National Security Council deputy chief and the head of the counter-terror branch, Brigadier General (Res.) Itzik Bar held a press conference on Sunday concerning the yearly pilgrimage to Uman, Ukraine.

Many Breslov hasidim travel to Uman for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish new year), but this year the pilgrimage has taken on a new level of danger due to the ongoing war in the country.

The deputy chief suggests that all pilgrims refrain from traveling this year. "Traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah is gravely dangerous, Israel's and Ukraine's abilities to help during an irregular incident are limited.

You have to understand the situation in Ukraine. Ukraine is in the middle of a war and a national emergency. The is a nightly curfew in Uman, and religious and civilian ceremonies are strictly prohibited. the airspace is completely closed," Bar added.

"Since there are no direct flights into Uman, the pilgrims will need to get there by landing in neighboring countries and then traveling there by car. That means they can be exposed to active warzones. I'm not saying that their lives are in danger for naught. I'm not exaggerating. There is rocket fire in those areas, and we have no way to protect lives in those places."

Bar described an additional threat to Jews that may decide to visit Ukraine. "We've recently seen the growth of local far-right groups. This year alone there have been 50 cases of harassment, muggings, and more.

Despite the danger and the level three travel warning from the Foreign Ministry, Israel will not stop pilgrims at the airport and will not implement no-fly orders for those who wish to travel to Uman. The same goes for the Ukrainians. But we expect everyone to be responsible since both we and the Ukrainians don't know how to secure the event.

You have to understand that provision and emergency services are running at a minimum. If there would be an incident, we at the Israeli embassy would be at a loss."

According to Foreign Ministry estimates there are already between one and two thousand people in Uman, and that number is expected to reach anywhere between five to ten thousand on Rosh Hashanah. Albeit, there has been a dramatic decrease in pilgrims due to the situation.

Foreign Ministry deputy CEO, Eyal Siso added: "People are being killed in Ukraine. It's being silenced. We can't be in Uman. Our response will be limited. The hospitals are in a state of emergency. The US embassy also published a travel warning."

Siso also mentioned the Breslev leadership. "I am in contact with the Breslev rabbis. Some agree with me. Some don't.

Israel National News has been made aware that for the first time Israeli police and foreign ministry representatives will not be present in Uman during the holiday. "We won't put Israeli lives in danger," a source from the ministry told Israel National News.