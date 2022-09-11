That may sound like an insane question, but let’s take an honest look. Of course all of the parents will protest and vow that the love their kids dearly, but when they don’t encourage their children to make Aliyah, who are they really thinking about – their children or themselves? The parents will insist that they are most concerned about their children’s welfare – that Israel is dangerous, and it is difficult to make a living, and Jews can be truer to the Torah in America… but is it the welfare of their children which really concerns them or are they worried about themselves, not wanting their children to be so far away?





Nevertheless, Jewish parents don’t tell this to their children, American Rabbis don’t tell the truth to the Jewish youth, Jewish newspapers continue to print lavish advertisements for kosher gourmet food and glatt kosher hotels for their personal profit rather than rallying Jews to rise up to a far higher level of Torah in the Holy Land. In other words, the Jewish community in America prefers to bury its head in the sand and pretend that everything in honky dory rather than face the truth.

Just look at the disaster that faces Jewish youth on college campuses throughout America. Out of their great love for their children, Jewish parents strive to send their children to the best universities to receive the best higher education available which includes rabid and rampant anti-Semitic and anti-Israel propaganda oozing out from student associations and the faculties and administrations themselves.

Pro-Israel groups hardly exist, Hillel chapters are liberal and weak, and for most young American Jews, Chabad is a turn off. The ghetto attire of the Chabadniks, the black hats, black coats, Hanukah candles and tefillin are a far cry from the cool hip image Jews want to have in order to be just like the goyim and insure successful dating. Young people think they need something inspiring and heroic to turn them on – not a return to 1930 Poland.

To return to our initial question – do Jewish parents in America love their children? Before you answer think about it, then tell me that I’m wrong.



Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."