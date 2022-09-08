Jewish gravestones that were plundered under the communist rulers of the former Czechoslovakia have been officially recognized and will form a new memorial.

The memorial was fashioned from grave markers that were carved up for paving stones in Prague during the communist era.

The Return of the Stones monument is made up of seven tons of broken tombstones and was installed in the city's old Jewish cemetery, which had also been desecrated during the era where it was used as the site for Prague’s television tower.

The Prague city council gave the headstones back to the Jewish community as part of an agreement. But the stones were in such condition as it has not been possible to identify any individual names on them. They are thought to have mostly come from Jewish cemeteries in Northern Bohemia.