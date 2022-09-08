A Spanish court sentenced a man who called for “holy war” against Jews on social media to two years in prison and a fine.

The Provincial Court of Navarre sentenced the 40-year old defendant for hate speech connected to his posts on social media in which he called for attacking Israel and a “holy war,” according to the Diario de Navarra news site.

The conviction came after the Spanish national police cyberspace unit monitored social media for criminal activity.

The more than year long investigation focused on the man’s activities on social media.

Police said that his posts included calling for “holy war” against Israel and praising the acts of Hamas and the Ezzeldine al-Qasam Brigades. He also celebrated terrorist attacks against Israelis and incited violence against Jews.

The man was prosecuted under Article 510 of Spain’s Criminal Code which outlines the punishment for online incitement to hatred, including discrimination or violence against a group or person, on racist, antisemitic or other grounds.