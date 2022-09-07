Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Wednesday morning with Lod Mayor Yair Revivo following his conversation last night with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai.

Lapid informed Mayor Revivo that next Sunday he will submit for Cabinet approval a decision to extend the plan for localized action on education in Lod in order to facilitate optimal handling of the many challenges on the issue in the city.

The two discussed the activity being carried out by the Israel Police to boost the sense of security in the city.

They also agreed to be in regular contact so that the Prime Minister will be able to closely monitor events and assist the Mayor in restoring governance and law and order in the city.