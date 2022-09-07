MK Michael Biton (National Unity) estimates that after the elections, it may be that his party heads a government which the Likud is part of.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Biton said, "Unity can be even with Likud MKs, and [former Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu can be an MK, because we cannot prevent that."

"But there will be a government here led by [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz (National Unity). We have exhausted our faith in Benjamin Netanyahu."

Later in the interview, Biton claimed that a government which Otzma Yehudit chair MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is part of "will be a disaster for the country," and called on the haredim to join Gantz and the National Unity party after the elections.

"The haredim paid a heavy price when they were not part of the government," he said."