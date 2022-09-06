Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening that Benny Gantz has no chance of forming the next government.

"Our country needs a stable government, otherwise we will find ourselves in sixth elections or in a government that will fall in a few months," Netanyahu said in a video he published.

"Gantz says he can form such a government and he is trying to hide the fact that he and Lapid cannot form a stable government and all the polls prove it. They have 50 seats with Meretz, Labor and Liberman. They need Tibi and Mansour Abbas and even then they don't have 61. This is a government that will not be established, and if it is established, it will fall within a few months," he added.