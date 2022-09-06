Australian Jewish leaders have condemned the editors of an Adelaide University student magazine for publishing an article that exclaimed “Death to Israel.”

Adelaide University magazine On Dit published “For Palestine, there is no ceasefire” on August 4 during Israel’s Operation Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in Gaza, according to the Australian Jewish News.

The article was written by On Dit editor Habibah Jaghoori. It called for the end of Israel and alleged, “Bombings and other various grades of military assault are a common Israeli practice that has been used to colonize and ethnically cleanse Palestinians since the illegitimate establishment of the Israeli state in 1948.”

“As long as Israel exists then the genocide and occupation of Palestine will exist,” Jaghoori wrote. “The solution to achieving peace and bringing forth justice for Palestine is to demand the abolition of Israel.”

“Free Palestine and Death to Israel,” the article said.

The student magazine also posted to Facebook on August 8, “For Palestine there can be no ceasefire… The recent bloodshed in Palestine represents what Zionism is. A military occupation, a colonial project, a Western capitalist endeavour and ethnic cleansing in practice… Glory to the Intifada. Glory to the resistance. On Dit stands with Palestine through and through and so should you.”

Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) co-CEO Alex Ryvchin slammed the magazine and said its editors “should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Statements like ‘Death to Israel’ are an explicit call for the infliction of death. Israel isn’t going anywhere but this directly endangers every Jew in this country,” he told the Jewish News.

“The Jewish people know all too well that there are small-minded bigots in this world who long to see innocent people killed and homelands in flames.”

He added: “When a student paper makes an editorial decision to platform such people, and amplify their stupidity and their malice they must be held accountable.”

Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) president Jeremy Leibler also denounced the magazine's actions and addressed a letter to Adelaide University Chancellor Catherine Bensen, informing her of the danger the article posed to the safety of Jewish students on campus.