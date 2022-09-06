Dozens of extreme left-wing activists demonstrated this morning (Tuesday) at the entrance to Bleich High School in Ramat Gan, ahead of an election panel in which MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, participated.

Opposite the left-wing activists, supporters of Ben-Gvir and the party's candidates Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Almog Cohen mounted a counterdemonstration.

Students in the counterdemonstration reportedly shouted: "May your village burn down." This is a chant that was made famous by extreme nationalist soccer fans (La Familia) who sang it out to Arab athletes on the field.

Following the demonstrations, Ben-Gvir entered the high school from a side entrance, straight to the election panel, and was greeted with applause by the students.

"Meretz Youth" activists, who came to demonstrate in front of the high school said: "Kahanism and racism are not legitimate opinions in the political system, they are violent concepts that threaten to destroy Israeli democracy.”

"Ben-Gvir is not legitimate. Boys and girls should not hear racism against Israeli Arabs, LGBT people, and leftists in their schools. It is horrible - we are the children that Ben-Gvir will expel," the far-left activists added.