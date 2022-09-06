In recent weeks, the security detail for former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert has been reduced, and as part of a Shin Bet pilot project, the two receive close security only for extraordinary events in their schedule.

Sources familiar with the issue stated that the covert security for Olmert and Barak was increased as part of the changes. Channel 13 News reported that in the case of Barak, the possibility of completely removing his security detail at the end of the month, at which time the extension given to continue his security expires, is being considered.

The decision regarding Barak will be brought before the members of the Ministerial Committee for Security Affairs, which will have to take into account the threats from Tehran in the midst of a shadow war with Israel and, on the other hand, the fact that more than 20 years have passed since the end of his term as Prime Minister.

The Shin Bet said in response, “We do not comment on matters related to security.”

Last month, a 45-year-old man from Tel Aviv was arrested on suspicion of traveling with the convoy of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu - and attacking a security guard who asked him to stop doing so. The Ynet website reported that the incident took place on the Coastal Road between Netanya and Hadera. Netanyahu's convoy made its way to the home of the opposition leader in Caesarea, and as with any trip, the road was cleared for the convoy.

At the same time, according to the report, the man was driving down the road and noticed that it was being cleared for the convoy, and he blended in among the vehicles traveling in it. According to the police, the suspect started driving with the convoy as the security guards were honking at him and telling him to get out of it.

At one point, a security guard stopped his car and the suspect's car, and asked him to stop traveling with the convoy. The man refused to identify himself, and when the convoy arrived at Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, he confronted the security guard and refused to leave. It is believed he also threatened to harm the security guard and his family members, and even come to his home. Hadera police officers were called to the scene and arrested him.